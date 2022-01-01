Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A juicy grilled chicken breast served with all of the trimmings.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.24
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with
melted gouda. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
Item pic

 

Sam & Louie's

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Original Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.95
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast dripping in buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
More about Sam & Louie's
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$14.00
GO: Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.00
GO: Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Crispy chicken tenders served on a toasted burger bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with one side
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
More about Montana Brewing Company

