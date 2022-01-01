Chicken sandwiches in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bull Mountain Grille
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
A juicy grilled chicken breast served with all of the trimmings.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.24
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with
melted gouda. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.95
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast dripping in buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|GO: Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|GO: Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|GO: Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Crispy chicken tenders served on a toasted burger bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with one side
More about Montana Brewing Company
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.