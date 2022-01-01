Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips Entree$16.99
Homestyle boneless wings served with your choice of Sweet and Smokey BBQ, Golden BBQ, Chipotle Ranch, or our signature sweet and spicy sauce.
Kids Chicken Strips$7.49
Kids chicken bites, fried golden brown.
Kids Chicken Strips$7.49
Kids chicken bites, fried golden brown.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Basket$12.24
Four breaded white meat chicken fingers, breaded, fried and served with your choice of fries or soup.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Chicken Finger$5.95
Two fried chicken fingers over fries.
More about Rio Sabinas
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$14.49
4 Chicken tender strips hand dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy golden brown served with your choice of dipping sauce and one side
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

2401 Montana Ave, Billings

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
Chicken Strips image

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$13.00
Strips of fresh chicken tenderloins with a light flaky breading served with coleslaw & your choice of side.
Chicken Strips$6.99
More about Montana Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Billings

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Pizza

Nachos

Wontons

Fish And Chips

Crispy Chicken

Cheesecake

Chili

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston