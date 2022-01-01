Chicken tenders in Billings
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Chicken Strips Entree
|$16.99
Homestyle boneless wings served with your choice of Sweet and Smokey BBQ, Golden BBQ, Chipotle Ranch, or our signature sweet and spicy sauce.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.49
Kids chicken bites, fried golden brown.
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$12.24
Four breaded white meat chicken fingers, breaded, fried and served with your choice of fries or soup.
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Kid Chicken Finger
|$5.95
Two fried chicken fingers over fries.
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.49
4 Chicken tender strips hand dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy golden brown served with your choice of dipping sauce and one side
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
2401 Montana Ave, Billings
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$10.00