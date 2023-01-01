Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

MT Grill - Grand -

1438 Grand Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.25
Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.25
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of
romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons,
parmesan, tomatoes, & onions.
