Chicken wraps in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about MT Grill - Grand -
MT Grill - Grand -
1438 Grand Avenue, Billings
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
More about The Vig Alehouse
The Vig Alehouse
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.25
Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.25
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of
romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons,
parmesan, tomatoes, & onions.