Chili in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve chili

Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sabinas Chili Verde - Bowl$6.95
Tomatillo, green chile, ground pork, sour cream and crispy tortillas.
More about Rio Sabinas
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Chili Nachos$22.00
GO: 1/2 Chili Nachos$18.00
GO: Chili Pint$9.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Grilled Chicken, pineapples, green peppers, red onions, & mozzarella onour sweet chili wing sauce base.
Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza$12.00
Grilled Chicken, pineapples, green peppers, red onions, & mozzarella on our sweet chili wing sauce base.
More about Montana Brewing Company

