Egg rolls in
Billings
/
Billings
/
Egg Rolls
Billings restaurants that serve egg rolls
CHICKEN
Shanghai Village
2926 2nd Ave N, Billings
Avg 4.5
(2041 reviews)
Pork Egg Rolls (2) 春卷
$4.29
PORK EGG ROLLS (2)
More about Shanghai Village
Chen’s Ramen 🍜
111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14, Billings
No reviews yet
PORK EGG ROLLS (2)春卷
$5.00
pork and vegetables
More about Chen’s Ramen 🍜
More near Billings to explore
Bozeman
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Helena
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Red Lodge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Lander
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
