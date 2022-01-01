Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve egg rolls

Pork Egg Rolls (2) 春卷 image

CHICKEN

Shanghai Village

2926 2nd Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (2041 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Egg Rolls (2) 春卷$4.29
PORK EGG ROLLS (2)
More about Shanghai Village
797bc1cd-e5b0-4e4c-9700-dad38b63e91c image

 

Chen’s Ramen 🍜

111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK EGG ROLLS (2)春卷$5.00
pork and vegetables
More about Chen’s Ramen 🍜

Browse other tasty dishes in Billings

Wedge Salad

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Patty Melts

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston