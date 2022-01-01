Enchiladas in Billings
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Pork Enchilada
|$13.95
Two braised pork enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
|Chicken Ranchera Enchilada
|$13.95
Two Ranchera chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
|Fajita Chicken Enchilada
|$14.95
Two Fajita Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Chicken Enchilada
|$13.00
Chicken & green chilies rolled in a flour tortilla covered in a blend of cheeses & enchilada sauce. Served with chip strips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, olives, red salsa, & sour cream.
|Fried Enchilada Bites
|$11.00
Our own house-made enchiladas cut into pieces, deep-fried & served with our enchilada sauce, sour cream & salsa.