Enchiladas in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve enchiladas

Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Enchilada$13.95
Two braised pork enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Chicken Ranchera Enchilada$13.95
Two Ranchera chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Fajita Chicken Enchilada$14.95
Two Fajita Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$13.00
Chicken & green chilies rolled in a flour tortilla covered in a blend of cheeses & enchilada sauce. Served with chip strips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, olives, red salsa, & sour cream.
Fried Enchilada Bites$11.00
Our own house-made enchiladas cut into pieces, deep-fried & served with our enchilada sauce, sour cream & salsa.
