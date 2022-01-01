Fish and chips in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve fish and chips
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Kids Fish N Chips
|$7.99
Two white fish fillets, hand breaded and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce.
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|6 oz. Street Fight Red Fish & Chips
|$12.74
Atlantic Cod fillets hand battered in Angry Hank’s
Street Fight Red Ale beer batter. Served with slaw &
choice of fries or soup.
|12 oz. Street Fight Red Fish & Chips
|$17.24
Atlantic Cod fillets hand battered in Angry Hank’s
Street Fight Red Ale beer batter. Served with slaw &
choice of fries or soup.
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Fish & Chips
|$15.49
3 fresh Atlantic cod fillets hand dipped and fried crispy golden brown served with choice of one side, house-made tartar and a lemon slice
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)
|$13.00
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.
|Fish n' Chips (Full Order)
|$18.00
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.