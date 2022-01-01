Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve fish and chips

Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish N Chips$7.99
Two white fish fillets, hand breaded and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 oz. Street Fight Red Fish & Chips$12.74
Atlantic Cod fillets hand battered in Angry Hank’s
Street Fight Red Ale beer batter. Served with slaw &
choice of fries or soup.
12 oz. Street Fight Red Fish & Chips$17.24
Atlantic Cod fillets hand battered in Angry Hank’s
Street Fight Red Ale beer batter. Served with slaw &
choice of fries or soup.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.49
3 fresh Atlantic cod fillets hand dipped and fried crispy golden brown served with choice of one side, house-made tartar and a lemon slice
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)$13.00
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.
Fish n' Chips (Full Order)$18.00
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.
More about Montana Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Billings

Pork Chops

Cheesecake

Milkshakes

Wedge Salad

Teriyaki Bowls

Cake

Caesar Salad

Pies

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston