Grilled chicken in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$18.99
A juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection. Served your choice of plain, blackened, merlot sauce, or glazed with our sweet & smokey BBQ sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A juicy grilled chicken breast served with all of the trimmings.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
More about Montana Brewing Company

