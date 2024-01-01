Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Billings
/
Billings
/
Grits
Billings restaurants that serve grits
Cajun Phattys
2564 King Ave West Ste.F, Billings
No reviews yet
Shrimp and Grits
$16.95
More about Cajun Phattys
Phatty's - Seafood and Steakhouse
1603 Grand Avenue, Billings
No reviews yet
Shrimp and Grits
$23.95
More about Phatty's - Seafood and Steakhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Billings
Muffins
Chicken Salad
Turkey Clubs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Poboy
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Sliders
More near Billings to explore
Bozeman
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Helena
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Red Lodge
Avg 4.9
(15 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Lander
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bozeman
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Helena
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(107 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston