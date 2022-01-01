Mac and cheese in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Loaded Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Penne pasta tossed in our rich cheese sauce, then loaded with chopped bacon bits, diced green onions, and shredded cheddar cheese.
|Side Mac N Cheese
|$4.99
Side of Bull Mountain Mac & Cheese
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Small Mac N' Cheese
|$5.74
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|Mac N Cheese
|$13.25
Our homemade, rich and creamy cheese sauce with Cavatappi pasta. Add grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, or sliced sausage for $3.00.
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$5.95
Pasta topped with housemade queso cheese.
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|GO: Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Cavatappi pasta with our 4 cheese sauce topped topped with your choice of crispy chicken or crispy chicken and bacon bits
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
2401 Montana Ave, Billings
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
Maine Lobster, Cavatappi Noodles, House-Smoked Cheese Blend
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00