Patty melts in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve patty melts
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Patty Melt
|$12.99
Certified Angus Beef burger topped with sauteed onions, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye toast.
Diamond X Beer Co
5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Topped with jalapeño-cheese spread & apple-smoked bacon. Served on jalapeño corn bread.
All burgers are fresh 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2