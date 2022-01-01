Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve patty melts

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.99
Certified Angus Beef burger topped with sauteed onions, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye toast.
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Diamond X Beer Co image

 

Diamond X Beer Co

5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.00
Topped with jalapeño-cheese spread & apple-smoked bacon. Served on jalapeño corn bread.
All burgers are fresh 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2
More about Diamond X Beer Co

