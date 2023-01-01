Pesto paninis in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve pesto paninis
More about Great Harvest - Billings
Great Harvest - Billings
907 Poly Drive, Billings
|Smoked Turkey Pesto Panini
|$9.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, pesto, mayonnaise, brown mustard, balsamic vinegar, on Foccacia bread (Cal. 520)
More about Great Harvest - Central Avenue & 32nd St. West
Great Harvest - Central Avenue & 32nd St. West
3133 Central Ave, Billings
|Smoked Turkey Pesto Panini
|$9.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, pesto sauce spread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, mustard & drizzled with balsamic dressing on focaccia bread. (Cal 520)