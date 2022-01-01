Pork chops in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve pork chops
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|GO: Pork Chop Sandwich
|$14.00
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Pork Chop Sandwich
|$12.99
Hand battered center cut pork chop fried golden brown with melted American cheese on a toasted bun, garnished with tomatoes, crispy shredded lettuce, mayo and pickles. Served with one side
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
2401 Montana Ave, Billings
|Chef's Double Bone-In Pork Chop
|$35.00
Smoked And Wood-Grilled, Finished With A Crispy Potato And Spiced Bacon Crust, In An Apple Bourbon And Stone Ground Mustard Glaze, Served With Mashed Potatoes