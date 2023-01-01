Ribeye steak in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve ribeye steak
More about The Windmill & Bar 51
The Windmill & Bar 51
3429 TRANSTECH WAY, BILLINGS
|14oz Ribeye Steak
|$42.00
Our best cut with great marbling and flavor
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$17.99
8oz Certified Angus Beef New York Strip steak coated with your choice of blackened seasoning or montreal steak seasoning and cooked to your liking. Served on a garlic toasted hoagie topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce and your choice of one side