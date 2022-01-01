Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

CHICKEN

Shanghai Village

2926 2nd Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (2041 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl 虾盖饭$13.99
jumbo shrimp with mix vegetables with teriyaki sauce on top steaned rice
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl 鸡盖饭$11.99
Stir-fried chicken and vegetables sautéed with teriyaki sauce on top of the white rice.
*** Please select bourbon chicken if looking for grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce.
More about Shanghai Village
Montana Brewing Company image

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Rice Bowl$14.00
Mexican Corn dip over a bed of white rice, topped with cabbage, red onion, and Certified Angus Beef sirloin.
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with teriyaki sauce, pineapple, and Chicken breast skewers.
Gochujang Rice Bowl$14.00
Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with Gochujang sauce and Chicken breast skewers.
More about Montana Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Billings

Chicken Sandwiches

Milkshakes

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Pizza

Chili

Teriyaki Chicken

Boneless Wings

Brisket

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston