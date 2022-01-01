Rice bowls in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Shanghai Village
CHICKEN
Shanghai Village
2926 2nd Ave N, Billings
|Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl 虾盖饭
|$13.99
jumbo shrimp with mix vegetables with teriyaki sauce on top steaned rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl 鸡盖饭
|$11.99
Stir-fried chicken and vegetables sautéed with teriyaki sauce on top of the white rice.
*** Please select bourbon chicken if looking for grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce.
More about Montana Brewing Company
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Mexican Corn dip over a bed of white rice, topped with cabbage, red onion, and Certified Angus Beef sirloin.
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with teriyaki sauce, pineapple, and Chicken breast skewers.
|Gochujang Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Sauteed carrots, celery, and onion over a bed of white rice. Topped with Gochujang sauce and Chicken breast skewers.