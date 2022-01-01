Salad wrap in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve salad wrap
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|BBQ Brisket Salad Wrap
|$13.74
Our house-made BBQ brisket served on mixed greens with
bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, & bell peppers.
|House Salad Wrap
|$8.24
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots,
red onions, & croutons.
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Salad Wraps
|$13.00
Your choice of the following salads: Chicken Caesar, Oriental Chicken, or Buffalo Chicken wrapped in a whole grain tortilla served with your choice of fries, tortilla chips, or soup. Substitute sweet fries for .79¢