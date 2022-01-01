Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve salmon

Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon$24.99
Fresh King Salmon brushed with olive oil and fresh herbs- grilled and finished with our signature Bull Mountain Huckleberry Butter.
King Salmon$24.99
Fresh King Salmon brushed with olive oil and fresh herbs- grilled and finished with our signature Bull Mountain Huckleberry Butter.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Salmon$26.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

2401 Montana Ave, Billings

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$29.00
Topped In A Citrus Beurre Blanc, Served With Chef’s Featured Side
More about Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

Browse other tasty dishes in Billings

Patty Melts

Fish Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Cake

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston