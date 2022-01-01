Steak salad in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve steak salad
Walkers Grill
2700 1st Ave N, Billings
|Wedge Steak Salad
|$20.00
butter lettuce, grilled flank steak, bacon, pickled red onions, tomato, blue cheese dressing, hard boiled egg
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Bull Mountain Steak Salad
|$17.99
Sauteed beef tenderloin tips over mixed greens and fresh vegetables with your choice of dressing.