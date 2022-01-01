Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve steak salad

Walkers Grill image

GRILL

Walkers Grill

2700 1st Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Steak Salad$20.00
butter lettuce, grilled flank steak, bacon, pickled red onions, tomato, blue cheese dressing, hard boiled egg
More about Walkers Grill
Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Bull Mountain Steak Salad$17.99
Sauteed beef tenderloin tips over mixed greens and fresh vegetables with your choice of dressing.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sabinas Specialty Salad - Fajita Steak$14.95
Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Beef
More about Rio Sabinas

