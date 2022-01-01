Taco salad in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve taco salad
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Taco Salad - Chicken
|$10.95
Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A large bowl filled with lettuce, beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and black olives. Topped with tortilla strips and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.