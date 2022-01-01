Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve taco salad

Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad - Chicken$10.95
Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
More about Rio Sabinas
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Taco Salad$17.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
A large bowl filled with lettuce, beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and black olives. Topped with tortilla strips and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

Browse other tasty dishes in Billings

Teriyaki Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Patty Melts

Brisket

Pies

Nachos

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston