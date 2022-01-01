Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve tacos

Walkers Grill image

GRILL

Walkers Grill

2700 1st Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tacos$11.00
pickled vegetables, queso fresco, al pastor sauce
More about Walkers Grill
Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Tacos$16.95
Grilled steak with onion, cilantro and avocado.
Fried Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Fried shrimp, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and pickled red onions.
Taco Fried Fish (1)$3.95
More about Rio Sabinas
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Shrimp Tacos$15.00
GO: Taco Salad$17.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
A large bowl filled with lettuce, beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and black olives. Topped with tortilla strips and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Two corn flour tortillas with marinated grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, & topped with avocado cremé. Served with house-made salsa, sour cream, chips, & your choice of side.
Baja Fish Tacos$15.00
Cod dipped in our house-made Fat Belly Amber Beer batter topped with cheddar cheese, Baja sauce, cabbage, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with salsa & sour cream and your choice of side.
More about Montana Brewing Company

