Tacos in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve tacos
More about Walkers Grill
GRILL
Walkers Grill
2700 1st Ave N, Billings
|Pork Tacos
|$11.00
pickled vegetables, queso fresco, al pastor sauce
More about Rio Sabinas
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$16.95
Grilled steak with onion, cilantro and avocado.
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
Fried shrimp, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and pickled red onions.
|Taco Fried Fish (1)
|$3.95
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|GO: Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
|GO: Taco Salad
|$17.00
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A large bowl filled with lettuce, beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and black olives. Topped with tortilla strips and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Montana Brewing Company
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Two corn flour tortillas with marinated grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, & topped with avocado cremé. Served with house-made salsa, sour cream, chips, & your choice of side.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Cod dipped in our house-made Fat Belly Amber Beer batter topped with cheddar cheese, Baja sauce, cabbage, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with salsa & sour cream and your choice of side.