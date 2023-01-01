Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Billings
/
Billings
/
Thai Tea
Billings restaurants that serve thai tea
Chen’s Express-chinese kitchen
111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14, Billings
No reviews yet
Thai tea
$5.50
More about Chen’s Express-chinese kitchen
T-Boba (Authentic Taiwanese Milk Tea) - Boba Tea Location
300 South 24Th West, Billings
No reviews yet
Thai Milk Tea
$0.00
More about T-Boba (Authentic Taiwanese Milk Tea) - Boba Tea Location
Browse other tasty dishes in Billings
Salmon
Calamari
Steak Salad
Pretzels
Tacos
Pork Chops
Enchiladas
Shrimp Salad
More near Billings to explore
Bozeman
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Helena
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Red Lodge
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lander
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bozeman
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Helena
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(670 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston