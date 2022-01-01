Veggie burgers in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve veggie burgers
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
2401 Montana Ave, Billings
|Veggie Burger
|$19.00
Beyond Burger Patty, Arugula, Avocado,
Roasted Red Peppers, House Fries And
Slaw
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Veggie Burger Patty
|$13.00
Two of the following sides are included with your protein. A low-carb salad, steamed broccoli, cottage cheese,
coleslaw, celery, or soup. Add $1.49 for each additional side.
|Beyond Burger (Veggie)
|$14.00
100% vegetable based burger. Add your choice of cheese for 79¢.