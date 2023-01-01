Bill's Bar and Grill LaGrange - 15855 NC 87
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
15855 NC 87, Tarheel NC 28551
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurant
Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
No Reviews
3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurant
Gallberry Corn Maze LLC - 6141 Braxton Rd
No Reviews
5991 Braxton Road Hope Mills, NC 28348
View restaurant