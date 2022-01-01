Go
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

6361 Reviews

$$

3163 Middlefield Rd

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Popular Items

Crab Cakes Benedict$17.00
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
Two Eggs any style$10.00
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
California Benedict$16.50
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
California Club$16.50
Triple Decker with Ham and Turkey, Tomatoes, Avocado and Jakc Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
S/Bacon$6.00
Meat Lovers$16.50
Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American and Cheddar Cheese
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Kid's Pancakes$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage..
Hash Brown Skillet$16.00
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto CA 94306

