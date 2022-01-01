Go
Bill's Café - The Alameda

SANDWICHES

$$

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Eggs any style$10.00
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
Chocolate Chip (2)$10.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Hash Brown Skillet$16.00
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
Fresh Squezed OJ Large$6.00
California Omelette$16.00
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
Meat Lovers$16.50
Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American and Cheddar Cheese
BYO Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
Bill's Steak and Eggs$22.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
French Toast Combo$16.00
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2089 The Alameda

San Jose CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
