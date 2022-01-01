Go
Bill's Place

Yakima's favorite dive bar ! 32 Taps, Full Bar & 4 Wines on Tap.
Covered & Heated Dining Area.
Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

206 S 3rd Ave • $

Popular Items

PULLED PORK NACHOS$15.00
THE MICHAEL$16.00
Double Patty, Double American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle and House Made Burger Spread. Served with house cut fries, substitute soup or salad for no additional cost.
BILLS REUBEN$15.00
House Smoked Corn Beef, Hot Pink Kraut, Swiss Cheese and House Made Reuben Spread. Served on Marble Rye. Served with house cut fries, substitute soup or salad for no additional cost.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

206 S 3rd Ave

Yakima WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
