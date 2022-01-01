Bill's Place
Yakima's favorite dive bar ! 32 Taps, Full Bar & 4 Wines on Tap.
Covered & Heated Dining Area.
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
206 S 3rd Ave • $
206 S 3rd Ave
Yakima WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
