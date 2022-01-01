Go
Billy Barooz

Classic American Food. Steaks, Salad, Seafood, Pasta, Burgers and More. Online Ordering Available. Visit billybarooz.com

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2521 Village Green Pl • $$

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings - 10$14.00
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce: Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ, or Jerk sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
Classic Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef with aged Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on the side. Served on grilled gourmet marble rye bread
Chicken Strips$12.50
Perfectly seasoned tender strips of white meat, breaded and fried until crunchy. Served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, honey-mustard, bleu cheese or ranch
Barooz Burger$12.00
Topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion or pickle.
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$17.25
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
Southwest Quesadilla$12.25
Crispy grilled flour tortillas stuffed with
Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and
roasted corn relish with black beans,
roasted red peppers and onions. Served
with chipotle sour cream
Peach BBQ Salmon$22.50
Taste the quality of our fresh salmon
fillet coated with peach BBQ sauce and served on a bed of seasoned white rice with vegetable of the day
Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO$13.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
Lightly seasoned tender grilled chicken
breast, basted with your choice of BBQ,
Jamaican jerk, Buffalo sauce or Cajun seasoning served on our brioche bun
Nachos$15.50
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2521 Village Green Pl

Champaign IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
