Billy Gene's Restaurant
Enjoy friendly service, fresh food, and flavors of the Texas Hill Country, with great river views!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1489 Junction Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1489 Junction Highway
Kerrville TX
|Sunday
|4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Lakehouse Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville
Come in and enjoy!
Arcadia Live
Come in and enjoy!
Rails...a Cafe at the Depot
Great food and award winning desserts in a restored 1915 train depot with patio dining available.