Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier

Located on Chicago`s Navy Pier Waterfront, come enjoy a burger and beer on our outdoor Patio. The perfect summer getaway after a long day`s work...or just to have fun!

700 E. Grand Ave

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
