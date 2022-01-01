Go
Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102

Lauderdale by the Sea, FL 33308

Popular Items

Hunter S. Thompson$15.49
house blend wagyu double patty, shrooms, smoked bacon, whiskey onions & melted swiss w/ choice of side
Hamburger$7.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
House Made Mac$7.49
crock o' mac n' cheese
Sticky Nuggs$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
Sliders$11.99
mix & match any two; served with choice of side
50/50: house wagyu beef blend w/ smoked bacon, topped w/ melted cheddar, caramelized onions & BJ's sauce
Porky Piggin: slow roasted BBQ pulled pork w/ cheddar & roundhouse slaw
Mike Teevee: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce
The Leghorn: fried, grilled, or Nashville hot chicken w/ cheddar, B/B pickles & roundhouse slaw
Chuck Norris: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ BBQ pork, cheddar, roundhouse slaw & O-ring
Greg Brady: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ house made mac 'n' cheese & BBQ chips
Book 'em Dano$15.49
house blend wagyu double patty, blue cheese, smoked bacon & caramelized onions w/ choice of side
The B-Real$15.49
house blend wagyu double patty, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, shredded romaine, tomato, smoked bacon, sriracha mayo w/ choice of side
Mexican Street Corn$5.99
grilled corn, crema, parmesan, tajin, lime
Chicken Wings
mixed basket of wings tossed in choice of house made sauce served w/ ranch or blue cheese
Cheeseburger$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea FL 33308

