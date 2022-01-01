Go
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7338 Industrial Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)

Popular Items

Mermaid$11.00
Seafood$16.00
Crabmeat, cold water shrimp baked with spinach in a light cream sauce
Potato Skins*$10.00
Magnificent Mango$11.00
Georgia Peach$11.00
Billy's Party Platter$15.00
Potato Skins, chicken tenders, mozzarella, and spring rolls served family style to share
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Served with three dips - cheese, honey mustard, and zesty cream cheese
Margarita$16.00
A tomato, basil olive oil mix, spinach and mozzarella
Hot N Dirty$13.00
Lynn's Fish & Chips$21.00
Yuengling beer battered cod served over fries
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7338 Industrial Park Blvd

Mentor OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
