Billy & Pete's Social

The guy is Billy. The dog is Pete. The place is yours. Honest food, great drinks, amazing friendships...some things don't have to change.
Lunch & Dinner
Farm-to-table pizza, salads & more with organic ingredients
Side Door Donuts on weekends
Cocktails, wine, orange crushes & fresh squeezed juices
Dog friendly with outdoor and park dining

121 Myrtle Blvd

Popular Items

Tipsy Dog$15.00
Chef's house cheese blend, spicy vodka sauce, Calabrian chillies
Palmer Pepperoni$17.00
Chef's house cheese blend, pomodoro, Ezzo pepperoni, hot honey
Billy's Burrata Pizza$23.00
Roasted tomato sauce, garlic confit, basil oil, fresh basil, smoked Maldon sea salt, aged balsamic
Meat balls$14.00
Chef's savory house blend, pomodoro, fresh basil & pecorino
Crispy Cauliflower w/ Garlic Dip$12.00
Creamy garlic aioli
Larchmont Classic$16.00
Chef's cheese blend, white cheddar, pomodoro, basil
B&P's Bowl$19.00
Black forbidden rice, crispy cauliflower, feta, avocado, pickled red onion, red cabbage, spring mix, lemon vinaigrette
B&P Classic$14.00
Chef's house cheese blend, pomodoro, basil
Baby Kale Caesar$15.00
Pecorino, croutons, fresh horseradish, fresh anchovies, Caesar dressing
The Bad Bhoney$23.00
Caramelized onions, fire roasted peppers, Calabrian chillies, spicy sausage, pepperoni, ghost pepper sauce & bourbon honey
See full menu

Location

121 Myrtle Blvd

Larchmont NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

