Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

Billy’s made its debut in September of 2000 and has been known for its award winning breakfast and lunch menu. Located minutes away from Lehigh University, Moravian College, Sands Casino, and walking distance to Historic Downtown Bethlehem, retail and hotels. Most recently our location has won the Decadent Dish Award, Best Breakfast that tastes like dessert, and has won the title of Best Breakfast in Pennsylvania 2018. This is where locals and visitors go for breakfast, brunch, and lunch every day of the week.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10 E Broad St • $

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)

Popular Items

Pano's Omelette$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
Cubano$13.99
Slow roasted pulled pork and grilled thinly sliced ham piled high on a grilled, garlic ciabatta with Gruyere cheese, zesty mustard, and dill pickles.
BYO OMELETTE$7.99
Side Bacon$3.99
Yanna's Omelette$9.99
Farm Fresh eggs mixed with spinach, Spanish onions, diced tomatoes, and imported Greek feta cheese. Served with buttered Texas toast.
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and blend of Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Served with salsa.
Coda$7.59
Smashed avocado, crispy bacon, fried Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and buttery soft scrambled eggs.
PAZ'S FRENCH TOAST$9.99
Brioche French toast draped with creamy chocolate hazelnut, strawberries & bananas. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.
Billy Kristo$8.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and melted Gruyère cheese sandwiched between brioche French toast, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with our own sugar glaze.
Downtown Wrap$12.29
Warm flour tortilla filled with our housemade, hand double breaded chicken breast, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, lettuce, buttermilk ranch dressing, and drizzled with Louisiana hot sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

10 E Broad St

Bethlehem PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

