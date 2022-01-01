Go
Billy's Inn

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4403 LOWELL BLVD • $$

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Taco$4.75
Steak tacos with shredded lettuce cheese, pico de gallo and avocado-tomatillo sauce
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$8.00
Variety Pack Tacos
Choice between House, Pork or Steak tacos. Maximum six tacos
Billy's House Taco
Taco served on soft corn or flour tortilla with cheese, Billy's Baja Slaw and pico de gallo and choice of protein or veggie. Add Cilantro lime rice or Black Beans for $1.50 each.
Billy's Build Your Own Burger$12.50
Billy's Classic Burger with all the choices to build your own for additional charges. Choice of side.
Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Burger$14.50
Billy's Cheese and Bacon on the inside, Billy's cheese sauce and Sugar-Cured Bacon on the outside with Billy's Secret Sauce.
Roasted Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix, corn, candied walnuts, green onions, goat cheese, dates, tomatoes, corn bread croutons, roasted chicken and champagne vinaigrette.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Big Burrito Salad$12.00
with cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, cojito cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle lime dressing, avocado and corn chips
Add pork, grilled fish, chicken or veggies $3.75
Add mahi, steak or shrimp $4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4403 LOWELL BLVD

DENVER CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
