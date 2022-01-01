Since 1979 Billy's Sports Grill has be tempting taste-buds with items like the Signature Chicken Sandwich and White BBQ & Spicy Mustard Sauces. With its amazing menu selection there is definitely something for everyone. Billy's has won numerous awards for their traditional Hot Wings and Burgers as well. From items like hearty meal salads, steak, mahi, and a variety of wraps, to Fried Olives. You will love trying something new at Billy's. Like beer? Billy's has an excellent beer selection, from craft to domestic, with 25 taps and even more bottle options. Come in and enjoy a meal with your family or watch the game with friends on one of the many big screen televisions and superior sound system. Billy's also offers catering for events of any size.



SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

430 Main Ave • $$