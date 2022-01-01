Go
Toast

Billy's

Since 1979 Billy's Sports Grill has be tempting taste-buds with items like the Signature Chicken Sandwich and White BBQ & Spicy Mustard Sauces. With its amazing menu selection there is definitely something for everyone. Billy's has won numerous awards for their traditional Hot Wings and Burgers as well. From items like hearty meal salads, steak, mahi, and a variety of wraps, to Fried Olives. You will love trying something new at Billy's. Like beer? Billy's has an excellent beer selection, from craft to domestic, with 25 taps and even more bottle options. Come in and enjoy a meal with your family or watch the game with friends on one of the many big screen televisions and superior sound system. Billy's also offers catering for events of any size.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

430 Main Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Kids Chicken Finger$8.00
10pc Wings$19.00
10 wings fried or grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery with ranch or blue cheese.
These wings are award winning. Yes they are that good..
Breast Plate$15.00
French Fries (SMALL)$3.00
Dressings Side
Chicken Fingers$13.00
Chicken tenderloins prepared either fried or grilled. We can toss them in any sauce you choose and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Smash that Cheese Burger$12.00
2 grilled ground beef patties smashed thin with American cheese , red onions and pickles grilled in the middle *
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

430 Main Ave

Northport AL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Half Shell Oyster House

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Laid-back, convivial spot for gourmet burgers, sandwiches & salads, some with a Hawaiian twist, plus beer.

Dillard's Chophouse LLC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston