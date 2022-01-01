Biloxi restaurants you'll love
More about One Thirty One Lameuse
One Thirty One Lameuse
131 Lameuse, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Cracklin' Topped Oyster Dressing
|$32.00
|$50
|$50.00
|Smothered Greens
|$35.00
More about BONFIRE RESTAURANT
BONFIRE RESTAURANT
273 Caillavet Street, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Brown Stew Chicken
|$15.00
|Pan / Jerk Chicken
|$15.00
|Braised Oxtail Stew
|$20.99
More about Fill-Up With Billups
Fill-Up With Billups
100 Caillavet St., Biloxi
|Popular items
|Billups Wafflewich
|$12.00
grilled ham, smoked bacon, american, cheddar cheese, fried egg and maple syrup
|Chicken-N-Waffles
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs
served over our crisp belgian
waffle, drizzled with maple syrup,
and dusted with powdered
sugar
|Fill-Up With Billups
|$15.00
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a belgian waffle with maple syrup
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
130 Main St, Biloxi
|Popular items
|PATO BURGER
|$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
|KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN
|$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
|GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER
|$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Platter
|$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
More about Greenhouse Biloxi
Greenhouse Biloxi
152 G E Ohr, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Simple Biscuit
|$2.00
Classic buttermilk biscuit.
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$5.00
Petit Jean bacon, farm egg, & havarti on a Biscuit
|Latte
|$3.75
12 oz hot/16 oz iced
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Half Shell Oyster House
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Bowl Bisque
|$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
|Redfish Orleans
|$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Alfredo
|$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Half Shell Oyster House
777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Bowl Bisque
|$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
|Oysters Orleans DZ
|$21.50
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
|Oysters Bienville DZ
|$24.00
Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
More about Woody’s Roadside
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, black bean & corn relish, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of romaine lettuce.
|Buffalo Bites Basket
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken bites tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and choice of side.
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
|Surfin' Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
|Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
More about Fat Bottom BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bottom BBQ
1785 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Popular items
|BBQ PULLED PORK PLATE
|$14.99
Slow cooked to perfection in our smokehouse! Hand pulled and served hot & fresh topped with our house BBQ sauce.
|BBQ NACHOS
|$14.99
A pile of freshly cooked tortilla chips smothered in our homemade queso cheese topped with our slow smoked pulled pork. Finished with our house BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh jalapenos.
More about The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station
The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station
692 Howard Ave, Biloxi
More about Ground Zero Blues Club - Biloxi Location
Ground Zero Blues Club - Biloxi Location
814 Howard Ave., Biloxi
More about Brick and Spoon
Brick and Spoon
140 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi