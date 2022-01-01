Biloxi restaurants you'll love

Must-try Biloxi restaurants

One Thirty One Lameuse image

 

One Thirty One Lameuse

131 Lameuse, Biloxi

Avg 4.6 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cracklin' Topped Oyster Dressing$32.00
$50$50.00
Smothered Greens$35.00
BONFIRE RESTAURANT image

 

BONFIRE RESTAURANT

273 Caillavet Street, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Stew Chicken$15.00
Pan / Jerk Chicken$15.00
Braised Oxtail Stew$20.99
Fill-Up With Billups image

 

Fill-Up With Billups

100 Caillavet St., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Billups Wafflewich$12.00
grilled ham, smoked bacon, american, cheddar cheese, fried egg and maple syrup
Chicken-N-Waffles$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs
served over our crisp belgian
waffle, drizzled with maple syrup,
and dusted with powdered
sugar
Fill-Up With Billups$15.00
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a belgian waffle with maple syrup
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

130 Main St, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fish Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Greenhouse Biloxi image

 

Greenhouse Biloxi

152 G E Ohr, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Simple Biscuit$2.00
Classic buttermilk biscuit.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$5.00
Petit Jean bacon, farm egg, & havarti on a Biscuit
Latte$3.75
12 oz hot/16 oz iced
Half Shell Oyster House image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Half Shell Oyster House image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Oysters Orleans DZ$21.50
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Bienville DZ$24.00
Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Woody’s Roadside image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, black bean & corn relish, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Buffalo Bites Basket$9.99
Crispy fried chicken bites tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and choice of side.
Quesadilla$9.99
large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

 

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
Fat Bottom BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bottom BBQ

1785 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (4169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ PULLED PORK PLATE$14.99
Slow cooked to perfection in our smokehouse! Hand pulled and served hot & fresh topped with our house BBQ sauce.
BBQ NACHOS$14.99
A pile of freshly cooked tortilla chips smothered in our homemade queso cheese topped with our slow smoked pulled pork. Finished with our house BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh jalapenos.
Brick and Spoon image

 

Brick and Spoon

140 Eisenhower drive, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station

692 Howard Ave, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Zero Blues Club - Biloxi Location image

 

Ground Zero Blues Club - Biloxi Location

814 Howard Ave., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Brick and Spoon

140 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
