Biloxi American restaurants you'll love

Go
Biloxi restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Biloxi

One Thirty One Lameuse image

 

One Thirty One Lameuse

131 Lameuse, Biloxi

Avg 4.6 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$50$50.00
Pimento Mac N Cheese$22.00
Smothered Greens$35.00
More about One Thirty One Lameuse
Fill-Up With Billups image

 

Fill-Up With Billups

100 Caillavet St., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Billups Wafflewich$12.00
grilled ham, smoked bacon, american, cheddar cheese, fried egg and maple syrup
Chicken-N-Waffles$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs
served over our crisp belgian
waffle, drizzled with maple syrup,
and dusted with powdered
sugar
Fill-Up With Billups$15.00
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a belgian waffle with maple syrup
More about Fill-Up With Billups
Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Entrée Caesar$8.99
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
Fried Shrimp Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Grilled Shrimp Platter$15.99
Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
More about Shaggy's
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

 

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Biloxi

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Bisque

Nachos

Grits

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Biloxi to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston