Biloxi seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Biloxi
One Thirty One Lameuse
131 Lameuse, Biloxi
|Popular items
|$50
|$50.00
|Pimento Mac N Cheese
|$22.00
|Smothered Greens
|$35.00
Shaggy's
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Entrée Caesar
|$8.99
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
|Grilled Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Oysters Orleans DZ
|$22.50
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
|Oysters Sampler
|$24.00
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
|Large Half Shell
|$9.00
Spring mix, avocado, goat cheese, toasted almond slices, chives, tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with our signature roasted garlic balsamic house dressing.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi
|Popular items
|Bowl Bisque
|$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
|Oysters Sampler
|$24.00
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
|Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ
|$12.75
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.