Biloxi seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Biloxi

One Thirty One Lameuse image

 

One Thirty One Lameuse

131 Lameuse, Biloxi

Avg 4.6 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$50$50.00
Pimento Mac N Cheese$22.00
Smothered Greens$35.00
More about One Thirty One Lameuse
Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Entrée Caesar$8.99
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
Fried Shrimp Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Grilled Shrimp Platter$15.99
Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
More about Shaggy's
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oysters Orleans DZ$22.50
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Sampler$24.00
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Large Half Shell$9.00
Spring mix, avocado, goat cheese, toasted almond slices, chives, tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with our signature roasted garlic balsamic house dressing.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Oysters Sampler$24.00
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ$12.75
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

