Bread pudding in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants that serve bread pudding
Greenhouse Biloxi
152 G E Ohr, Biloxi
No reviews yet
Biscuit Bread Pudding
$4.50
More about Greenhouse Biloxi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
Avg 4.5
(96 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
More about Half Shell Oyster House
