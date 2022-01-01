Chili in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve chili
Mugshots Grill and Bar
130 Main St, Biloxi
|CHILI CHEESE DOG
|$8.99
Chili, rotel cheese, fried jalapenos.
|CHILI
Slow cooked house made beef chili topped with onions and shredded cheese.
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.