Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Biloxi

Go
Biloxi restaurants
Toast

Biloxi restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill and Bar

130 Main St, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE DOG$8.99
Chili, rotel cheese, fried jalapenos.
CHILI
Slow cooked house made beef chili topped with onions and shredded cheese.
More about Mugshots Grill and Bar
Chili Shrimp Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
More about Woody’s Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in Biloxi

Shrimp Tacos

Fish Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Snapper

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Biloxi to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston