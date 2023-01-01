Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants
Biloxi restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
More about Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House Hard Rock, Biloxi

777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
More about Half Shell Oyster House Hard Rock, Biloxi

