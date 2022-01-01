Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Biloxi

Go
Biloxi restaurants
Toast

Biloxi restaurants that serve crab cakes

Banner pic

 

Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station

692 Howard Ave, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Station Crab Cakes$16.00
2 Fully Loaded Crab Cakes served fried or grilled on a lettuce bed with our house piroux sauce.
More about Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station
Crab Cakes image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House - Biloxi

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House - Biloxi

Browse other tasty dishes in Biloxi

French Fries

Nachos

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Cornbread

Chicken Tenders

Poboy

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Biloxi to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (879 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston