Crab cakes in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station
Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station
692 Howard Ave, Biloxi
|Station Crab Cakes
|$16.00
2 Fully Loaded Crab Cakes served fried or grilled on a lettuce bed with our house piroux sauce.
More about Half Shell Oyster House - Biloxi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House - Biloxi
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.