Gumbo in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve gumbo
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
|Cup Gumbo
|$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
|Bowl Gumbo
|$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi
|Cup Gumbo
|$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
|Bowl Gumbo
|$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.