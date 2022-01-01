Gumbo in Biloxi

Go
Biloxi restaurants
Toast

Biloxi restaurants that serve gumbo

Cup Gumbo image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Cup Gumbo image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

777 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

Browse other tasty dishes in Biloxi

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Nachos

Grits

Bisque

Tacos

Map

More near Biloxi to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston