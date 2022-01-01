Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Shaggy's - Biloxi Beach

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Lobster Mac$4.99
Rotini pasta tossed in a creamy lobster cheese sauce. Topped with toasted bread crumbs.
More about Shaggy's - Biloxi Beach
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Tail Lobster Dinner$37.00
A pair of 4 oz cold water lobster tails, prepared steamed or grilled. Served with drawn butter. *This image is Grilled Lobster Tails.
3 Tail Lobster Dinner$52.00
A pair of 4 oz cold water lobster tails, prepared steamed or grilled. Served with drawn butter. *This image is Grilled Lobster Tails and is only showing two tails.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi

