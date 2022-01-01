Lobsters in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Shaggy's - Biloxi Beach
Shaggy's - Biloxi Beach
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Side Lobster Mac
|$4.99
Rotini pasta tossed in a creamy lobster cheese sauce. Topped with toasted bread crumbs.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
|2 Tail Lobster Dinner
|$37.00
A pair of 4 oz cold water lobster tails, prepared steamed or grilled. Served with drawn butter. *This image is Grilled Lobster Tails.
|3 Tail Lobster Dinner
|$52.00
A pair of 4 oz cold water lobster tails, prepared steamed or grilled. Served with drawn butter. *This image is Grilled Lobster Tails and is only showing two tails.