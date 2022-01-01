Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants
Biloxi restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill and Bar

130 Main St, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACKENED MAHI$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill and Bar
Mahi Tacos image

 

Shaggy's

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Encrusted Mahi$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Tacos$12.99
Blackened or grilled Mahi on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
Mahi Fish Sandwich$12.99
Blackened seasoned Mahi topped with cucumber wasabi sauce. Lettuce, tomato and red onion. Choice of side.
More about Woody’s Roadside

