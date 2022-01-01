Mahi mahi in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Mugshots Grill and Bar
130 Main St, Biloxi
|BLACKENED MAHI
|$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
|CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH
|$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
Shaggy's
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
|Herb Encrusted Mahi
|$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Mahi Tacos
|$12.99
Blackened or grilled Mahi on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
|Mahi Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
Blackened seasoned Mahi topped with cucumber wasabi sauce. Lettuce, tomato and red onion. Choice of side.