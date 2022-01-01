Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants
Biloxi restaurants that serve pies

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House - Biloxi

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Pot Pie L$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust. *This image is a dinner portion.
Seafood Pot Pie$20.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.
More about Half Shell Oyster House - Biloxi
Ground Zero Blues Club - Biloxi Location - 814 Howard Ave.

814 Howard Ave., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Natchitoches Mini Beef Pies$9.00
Four stuffed mini meat pies filled with spicy ground beef and served with jalapeno ranch dressing
More about Ground Zero Blues Club - Biloxi Location - 814 Howard Ave.

