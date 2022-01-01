Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants that serve salmon

Greenhouse Biloxi image

 

Greenhouse Biloxi

152 G E Ohr, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon & Avocado Toast$12.00
hearty multigrain bread layered with lemon avocado mash, buttery bibb lettuce, smoked salmon, house pickled shallots, capers & everything seasoning. Comes with fruit or chips.
More about Greenhouse Biloxi
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Entree'$18.99
Pan seared salmon with a creamy lemon dill sauce served with house salad, grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and garnished with black bean corn relish.
More about Woody’s Roadside

