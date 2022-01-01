Salmon in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve salmon
Greenhouse Biloxi
152 G E Ohr, Biloxi
|Salmon & Avocado Toast
|$12.00
hearty multigrain bread layered with lemon avocado mash, buttery bibb lettuce, smoked salmon, house pickled shallots, capers & everything seasoning. Comes with fruit or chips.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Salmon Entree'
|$18.99
Pan seared salmon with a creamy lemon dill sauce served with house salad, grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and garnished with black bean corn relish.