Shrimp tacos in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
More about Coasty's Food Truck
Coasty's Food Truck
711 Water Street, Biloxi
|Birria Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 tacos loaded with a melted cheese blend, our signature birria shrimp, fresh cilantro and onions. Served with a lime wedge, consume dip & Coasty's sour cream.
More about Woody’s Roadside
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.