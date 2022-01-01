Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants
Biloxi restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Shaggy's

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Tacos$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's
Coasty's Food Truck

711 Water Street, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 tacos loaded with a melted cheese blend, our signature birria shrimp, fresh cilantro and onions. Served with a lime wedge, consume dip & Coasty's sour cream.
More about Coasty's Food Truck
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
More about Woody’s Roadside

