Steak tacos in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants
Biloxi restaurants that serve steak tacos

Item pic

 

Coasty's Food Truck

711 Water Street, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Steak Tacos$12.00
Served on corn tortillas. Loaded wit steak, cheese, cilantro & red onion. Comes with sides of Birria consume & Coasty sour cream. 3 to an order
More about Coasty's Food Truck
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos$11.99
Carne asade on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream sauce and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
More about Woody’s Roadside

