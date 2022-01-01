Steak tacos in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve steak tacos
Coasty's Food Truck
711 Water Street, Biloxi
|Birria Steak Tacos
|$12.00
Served on corn tortillas. Loaded wit steak, cheese, cilantro & red onion. Comes with sides of Birria consume & Coasty sour cream. 3 to an order
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Steak Tacos
|$11.99
Carne asade on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream sauce and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.