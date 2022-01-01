Go
Bin 26 Enoteca

Bin 26 Enoteca is a Beacon Hill neighborhood restaurant with a seasonally driven menu and international list of old world wines.

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

26 Charles Street • $$$

Avg 4.1 (382 reviews)

26 Charles Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
